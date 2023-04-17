Mets Athletics Baseball

Oakland Athletics manager Mark Kotsay, left, makes a pitching change as he relieves pitcher Sam Moll during the 10th inning of a game against the New York Mets on Sunday in Oakland, California. 

 Associated Press

Baseball's new pitch timer finally met its match this week in the form of Oakland's pitching staff.

The Athletics walked 17 batters in a 17-6 loss to the New York Mets on Friday night. Time of game: 3 hours, 29 minutes — and it may have felt twice that long to anyone who stayed until the end.

