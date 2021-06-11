After 151 years, the Atchison community is finally remembering and acknowledging the horrific murder that was the lynching of George Johnson.

Members and leaders of the Atchison community gathered at sixth & Santa Fe on Friday night for a memorial walk ending under the Fifth Street Viaduct, the same path a mob took Johnson in his final hours before he was lynched.

Dr. Josh Wolf had been a spearhead in getting this type of remembrance and recognition for Johnson since presenting his research at Benedictine College faculty colloquium in March of 2017.

“It’s something I’ve been dreaming of the last four years since I presented my research at Benedictine College four years ago that we should find some way to commemorate George Johnson so that we don’t forget about this event,” Wolf said.

Members of the community started to take notice of Wolf’s desire after he spoke at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in 2019.

“All these different community organizations started reaching out asking ‘How can we make this happen’,” Wolf said. “This is such a beautiful event and such a great moment of community.”

Atchison Mayor Abby Bartlett said Wolf has helped bring about unity for the city through revisiting one of the darkest moments in its past.

“Dr. Wolf did a fabulous job of bringing a very ugly part of history to light and making this a very beautiful moment to remember,” Bartlett said. “I think many folks got behind this because they could see the importance of it.”

Atchison United and president Sean Crittendon also played a big part in organizing the event.

Crittendon said he is hopeful that acknowledging the injustices of the past will allow for a better tomorrow.

“Equal justice is important in the past, present and in the future,” Crittendon said. “Events like this really highlight injustices in the past and we hope that in the future we don’t won’t run into any incidents like this.”

The event also was part of the nationwide Community Remembrance Project, organized by the Equal Justice Initiative of Montgomery, Alabama. A crucial aspect of the Remembrance Project is the Community Soil Collection, that gathers soil from lynching sites across the United States.

The community members in attendance of the event gathered soil from four separate locations during the walk for two different jars with one going to the Legacy Museum in Montgomery and the other to the Kansas History Room of the Atchison Public Library.

Prayers also were said at each of the four stops made through the walk.

Crittendon credited the team Atchison United has and the other members of the community for helping bring the event to life.

”We have an awesome team with members who are just highly invested in the community and that makes a difference,” Crittendon said. “Something like this takes the greater part of a year to pull off and this is a very special moment.”

Atchison has been ripe with social change and growth with decisions such as the renaming of the Atchison High School mascot and renaming of division street to Unity Street in the past year.

”It’s been a really great time for recognition, understanding and growth as a community in Atchison the past year,” Wolf said.

On June 19 there will be co-unveilings of the Community Remembrance Project national historical marker for George Johnson and the sculpture “Reflections” by Kansas City artist David Breneman. The event begins at 7:00 P.M. on the 400 block of Commercial Street.