ATCHISON, Kan. — A clerical group sourcing input from across the Sunflower State is urging the Kansas Legislature to pass an expansion of Medicaid to provide publicly funded health services to the poor.

Seven sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict based at Mount Saint Scholastica in Atchison, Kansas, have joined the group, per a letter published on Tuesday.

Kansas implements Medicaid coverage through a public-private partnership called KanCare. If expanded, KanCare would fund public health coverage for individuals and families with a gross annual income of 138% of the federal poverty line, or lower. That's just more than $36,000 for a family of four.

"Expanding KanCare is a lifesaving measure," reads the letter. "Expansion increases access to high quality care for those would otherwise go without ... We implore you to approve Medicaid expansion, we cannot wait any longer to give Kansans the care they so desperately need."

A spokeswoman for Mount Saint Scholastica said the sisters are free to engage in whatever form of advocacy they wish; the Mount has taken no official position. The expansion, authorized by the U.S. Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010 — better known as Obamacare — has already been enacted in some form by 36 other states.

The current holdup in Kansas is related to abortion policy. Federal law prohibits Medicaid dollars from being used to pay for abortions, but conservative lawmakers — led by Senate President Susan Wagle of Wichita — have insisted on proposing a state constitutional amendment allowing for guarantees against such funding. The amendment stalled earlier this month in the Kansas House; it needs a two-thirds majority in both chambers, before it heads to the voters.