The Atchison Art Association is will be hosting its holiday seasonal gala this year for all members and community guests to enjoy this year with a virtual twist.

In the tradition of “Keeping the Arts Alive in Atchison,” the annual member show will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, in a live virtual format opening via the Atchison Art Association on Facebook instead of at the Muchnic Gallery due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director Deborah Geiger said the event is a culmination of what was formerly known as “Music at the Muchnic” in years past. Throughout the years, the event has evolved into a venue that showcases the works of local artists and their work for sale to the public. A different style of music also is a central feature of the event every year.

Association members are eligible to enter the show and contest. The art must be original and created by members in the following categories: drawing/painting, mixed media, photography, sculpture, textile/other and youth ages 0 to 16. Each artist may submit up to two entries, one per category. A photo of each entry should be emailed to atchisonart@gmail.com. Included should be the artist’s name, title of entry, media, category and the price if it is for sale.

The last day for entries is Monday, Nov. 30. The minimum requirement for photos of contest entries is 5-by-7-size images, at 300 DPI resolution. Contest organizers urge entrants to submit the best photo of to offer optimum judging. All entries will be posted on the Atchison Art Association Facebook page. After the judging of the contest entries, there will be a reveal of the artists’ names.

Announcement of the winners in each of the categories will take place during the live virtual show. This year Atchison Art Association members will vote for a People’s Choice Award. To vote for the People’s Choice, members must view the entries on Facebook and email a choice before Wednesday, Dec. 9, to atchisonart@gmail.com. Art Association membership is required to vote. To become a member go to www.atchisonart.org or for more information contact atchisonart@gmail.com.