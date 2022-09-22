Iran Protests US Sanctions

Kurdish women activists hold headscarfs and a portrait of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, with Arabic that reads, 'The woman is life, don't kill the life,' during a protest against her death in Iran, at Martyrs' Square on WEdnesday in downtown Beirut. 

 Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates | Clashes between Iranian security forces and protesters angry over the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody have killed at least nine people since the violence erupted over the weekend, according to a tally Thursday by The Associated Press.

The scope of Iran's ongoing unrest, the worst in several years, still remains unclear as protesters in more than a dozen cities — venting anger over social repression and the country's mounting crises — continue to encounter security and paramilitary forces.

