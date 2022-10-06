Abortion Clinic Closures

The recently closed Savannah Medical Clinic, which provided abortions for four decades in Savannah, Georgia, is pictured. 

 Associated Press

At least 66 clinics in 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to an analysis released Thursday.

The number of clinics providing abortions in the 15 states dropped from 79 before the June 24 decision to 13 as of Oct. 2, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

