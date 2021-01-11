Ask these questions before booking a photographer

Various components combine to make weddings beautiful and memorable. Couples rely on photographers to capture the smiles and moments that helped make their events unique and to ensure the big day is remembered for years to come.

The trusted wedding resource The Knot notes that an internal study found that, among 27,000 couples who got married in 2019, an average of $2,400 was spent on a wedding photographer to document their big day.

Couples who want to find the best photographer for their wedding day can ask several questions before making their final decision.

What style do you specialize in?

Photographers may be able to shoot various styles of photos, but may specialize in a specific type. For example, some photographers specialize in photojournalism, while others may excel at portraiture. Going with a photographer who has the most expertise shooting the style you prefer will help produce the desired results.

Who will be shooting my wedding?

Certain photography studios have several photographers working under one roof. Just because you meet with one does not necessarily mean that photographer will be on site, unless it is specified in the contract.

Have you ever worked at my venue before?

Photographers may be familiar with several local wedding venues and houses of worship. A photographer who has experience working in the locations where couples will tie the knot and subsequently celebrate might produce the best results, but lack of experience with particular venues need not exclude other professionals.

Can we see a full gallery of a recent wedding?

According to Brides magazine, unlike an album or a highlight gallery, a full gallery provides a better sense of a photographer's style and attention to detail.

Will photos be color balanced and retouched?

Skilled photographers are capable of capturing winning photos. But photos can be enhanced further in the studio with retouching software to bring out specific effects. Some photographers will polish all proofs, while others only will work on the images ultimately ordered. Confirm retouching details before signing the contract.

What's included in the photo packages?

A detailed price list helps you compare one photographer to another and decide which elements are covered. Additional prints, having a photographer's assistant, ordering albums for the parents, or ordering a large framed print can alter costs significantly. Explore all prices to ensure you're getting the best value. In addition, consider how many hours of event coverage are included in the price.

What is the payment timeline?

Photographers may accept deposits for their services but expect a different timeline of payment. Some may require payment in full before the wedding, while others may offer a payment plan that includes a final payment when picking up proofs or albums.