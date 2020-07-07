TOKYO — Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday as uncertainty over the pandemic sapped the buying enthusiasm that has been driving prices higher.

The selling followed a deeper pullback on Wall Street and in France, Germany and elsewhere after the European Union’s executive arm said this year’s recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic will be deeper than forecast. It also said next year’s expected rebound could be weaker than expected.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 0.3% in morning trading to 22,545.36. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.5% to 5,982.10. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.3% to 2,157.70 Hong Kong’s Hang Seng reversed early losses, gaining 0.3% to 26,059.92, while the Shanghai Composite also bounced higher, adding 0.3% to 3,355.53.

Given the current murky outlook, investors are likely to cash in on recent gains, analysts said.

Wall Street’s recent string of big gains came to an abrupt stop Tuesday as stocks closed broadly lower following a pullback in markets overseas.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% to 3,145.32 after spending most of the day in the red. The sell-off snapped the index’s five-day winning streak. Technology stocks, banks and companies that rely on consumer spending accounted for a big slice of the slide, which accelerated toward the end of the day.

Optimism that the economy is on the mend as businesses reopen has helped drive stocks higher. But the recent surge in confirmed new coronavirus cases has clouded hopes for a relatively quick economic turnaround. Investors are also girding for what the next few weeks will reveal about the health of corporate America as companies begin reporting their second-quarter results.