Europe Subsidies

European Commission Executive Vice-President in charge of Trade and Economy Valdis Dombrovskis, right, and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai address a media conference Jan. 17 

 Associated Press

Rising trade tensions between the U.S. and the European Union, two of the most important global leaders when it comes to climate policy, could undermine key climate initiatives of both governments and make it harder for the world to put the brakes on climate change.

The two have clashed over the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act's requirements that products be made in America to receive certain U.S. subsidies. The EU recently announced plans for its own domestic-only clean technology subsidies in response.

