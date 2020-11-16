The pandemic continues to create problems that may have never existed before for some people. One major problem that is arising is centered around families needing financial assistance, many who have never needed help prior to the pandemic.

“We are getting calls from people who never really needed help before, they never had to reach out to a social service agency, food pantry, things like that,” Kylee Strough, president of United Way of Greater St. Joseph.

The problem, though, isn’t an easy fix because the moratoriums and other programs that were once in place to help people financially are no longer available.

“Early on there were some programs through the federal government so that the need didn’t fall on the local level, but now we are seeing families that are still seeing disruptions in their lives and are needing help,” said Strough.

Since those moratoriums expired, places like the Community Action Partnership have seen an increase of daily calls upwards to 300 people asking for assistance that, unfortunately, are above their income thresholds.

These families or individuals needing assistance are not able to receive help due to not meeting the federal income guidelines.

Most of their programs are based on the 125% of the federal poverty guidelines. So, for a family of four, that's about $32,000 a year. If you make over the 125%, you may not qualify for different financial assistance programs.

“What we’ve seen is that a lot of hourly wage workers' hours have been cut, they’re not working as much because capacities are lower because of the pandemic,” said Whiteney Lanning, executive director of Community Action Partnership. “They’re not making enough to make ends meet, but they’re also making too much to qualify for assistance.”

This is causing people that are struggling to be left without any options and ultimately creating a gap in services for people.

It’s not a spending issue they are experiencing, but rather they are not getting the income support they need to assist with their daily needs. Many people are still left with monthly payments for their car, mortgages, students loans, utility bills, etc.

The constant worry of how you are going to pay your bills is slowly taking a toll on people, they are experiencing mental fatigue and even increased stress levels.

“They are trying to continue making an income, then there’s added fear of someone getting sick, but then also trying to go about your daily life as if there isn’t a pandemic going on,” said Lanning.

Remember to ask for help when you need it and understand everyone is learning how to navigate life through the pandemic.

United Way of St. Joseph and Community Action Partnership are among the local resources available to help those in need both in short-term and long-term capacities.