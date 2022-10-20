Phillies Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina is replaced by pinch-runner Dylan Carlson during the ninth inning in Game 2 of the team's NL wild-card playoff series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Oct. 8 in St. Louis. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball views expanded playoffs as the more the merrier. Not for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals.

The National League’s four winningest teams failed to reach the League Championship Series, six months of accomplishment undone in just a few days.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.