Opioid Crisis

A photojournalist takes pictures of the exhibits on 'The Faces of Fentanyl' at DEA headquarters before a press event in September in Arlington, Virginia.

 Associated Press

Lillianna Alfaro was a recent high school graduate raising a toddler and considering joining the Army when she and a friend bought what they thought was the anti-anxiety drug Xanax in December 2020.

The pills were fake and contained fentanyl, an opioid that can be 50 times as powerful as the same amount of heroin. It killed them both.

