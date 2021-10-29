PHOENIX — Witches and warlocks, ghosts and ghouls can breathe a little easier this year: Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are generally on the decline, and trick-or-treaters can feel safer collecting candy.
And while a new poll indicates Halloween participation is rebounding but still short of pre-pandemic levels, an industry trade group says people who are celebrating are driving record-level spooky spending this year.
Sales of candy, costumes and décor are up at least 25% over last year and are predicted to set a new high, between $10 to $11 billion, said Aneisha McMillan, spokeswoman for the trade group Halloween and Costume Association.
“People are really getting the Halloween spirit,” she said.
Though the pandemic is still a worry, outdoor activities like trick-or-treating have gotten the thumbs up from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Experts advise people to keep sanitizer and masks handy and continue to steer clear of crowded, poorly ventilated spaces, however.
Angela Montierth of Sandy, Utah, said watching her 4-year-old daughter, Justina, celebrate Halloween this year has been “magical.” The family didn’t do much for the holiday in 2020 besides putting out candy for trick-or-treaters, so this fall they’ve been trying to make up for it.
A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 35% of Americans plan to hand out candy this Halloween, down from 42% in pre-pandemic 2019 — but still higher than the 25% mark seen in a separate NORC survey in 2020.
Meanwhile 16% said they intend to take their kids trick-or-treating, compared with 25% in 2019 and 12% last year.
Nearly 191 million people in the United States are fully inoculated against COVID-19, about 58% of the population.
Concerns still remain, especially where rural hospitals remain strained. But in many places, people are ready for a holiday weekend full of festivities.
Among the costume set, classics remain hot-sellers this year with Google search trends indicating witches, rabbits and dinosaurs are in the top spots. More contemporary get-ups inspired by the likes of the South Korean Netflix smash “Squid Game” and “WandaVision,” the hit Marvel series, are also popular.
