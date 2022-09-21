Trump Legal Troubles

Donald Trump, right, sits with his children, from left, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump during a ceremony for the Trump International Hotel in 2014 in Washington. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK | Former president Donald Trump padded his net worth by billions of dollars and habitually misled banks and others about the value of prized assets like golf courses, hotels and his Mar-a-Lago estate, New York's attorney general said Wednesday in a lawsuit that seeks to permanently disrupt the Republican's ability to do business in the state.

Attorney General Letitia James dubbed it: "The art of the steal."

