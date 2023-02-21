Jezze C Tyler, 19, 1214 Roseport RD., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Stephanie Nicole Caw, 38, 2326 S 12th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jacob Diane Ekoniak, 40, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Amber Hartman, 41, 507 W Vermont St., warrants for misdemeanor and failure to appear in court.
Nathan James Hutchinson, 27, 5700 SW Lakefront Dr., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jennifer Lynne Soderlund, 35, 1015 Henry St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeromie Dean Sherman, 40, St. Joseph, city charge for careless driving.
Donna Lee Roberts, 66, 3001 St. Joseph Ave., city charge for DWI/DUI.
Mark Bryan Davidson, 59, 1617 S 19th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
John E Roberts, 55, 2205 Edmond St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nicholas George Harvalis, 40, 2209 Seneca St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brian Henri Steele, 63, 134 Countryside LN., warant for failure to appear in court.
Nightmare Benito Ludwig, 31, 1508 Beattie ST., city charge for DWI/DUI.
Test Testor, 43, 501 Faraon ST., city charge for DWI/DUI.
Bailey Elizabeth Allison, 33, 208 S 22nd ST., warrant for failure to appear in court.
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/15/2023 14:52:19 JEFFRY HONG 1401 N 36TH ST Warrant 07/05/1980
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/15/2023 15:32:31 DAVID LAFOLLETTE TORRES 1314 RIDENBAUGH ST Warrant 10/08/1974
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/16/2023 09:36:42 Gabriel K Relaford 1301 S 39TH ST Warrant 11/08/1999
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/16/2023 14:28:05 DENISE MARIE BYRD 2310 FARAON ST Warrant 07/03/1984
FAILURE TO APPEAR - FELONY - OBSTRUCT JUSTICE 02/16/2023 14:28:05 DENISE MARIE BYRD 2310 FARAON ST Warrant 07/03/1984
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/16/2023 15:15:18 OLIVIA G SANDS 610 INDEPENDENCE AVE Warrant 06/18/1990
FAILURE TO APPEAR - FELONY - OBSTRUCT JUSTICE 02/16/2023 15:15:18 OLIVIA G SANDS 610 INDEPENDENCE AVE Warrant 06/18/1990
FAILURE TO APPEAR - MISDEMEANOR - OBSTRUCT JUSTICE 02/16/2023 15:15:18 OLIVIA G SANDS 610 INDEPENDENCE AVE Warrant 06/18/1990
FAILURE TO APPEAR - MISDEMEANOR - OBSTRUCT JUSTICE 02/16/2023 15:15:18 OLIVIA G SANDS 610 INDEPENDENCE AVE Warrant 06/18/1990
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/16/2023 17:45:59 CHRISTOPHER L LEHMER 512 MONROE ST Warrant 04/02/1970
PAROLE VIOLATION (FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT PURPOSES ONLY) - OBSTRUCT JUSTICE 02/16/2023 17:45:59 CHRISTOPHER L LEHMER 512 MONROE ST Warrant 04/02/1970
FAILURE TO APPEAR - MISDEMEANOR - FAILURE TO APPEAR 02/16/2023 17:45:59 CHRISTOPHER L LEHMER 512 MONROE ST Warrant 04/02/1970
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/16/2023 19:43:39 LONDON PRESLEY RAMSEIER 2301 FARAON ST Warrant 05/25/2003
POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 02/16/2023 21:36:07 JACOB ALLEN CHRISTOPHER HOMELESS City Charge 09/06/1995
TRESPASS 02/16/2023 21:36:07 JACOB ALLEN CHRISTOPHER HOMELESS City Charge 09/06/1995
RESISTS BY THREATS/FORCE/VIOLENCE POLICE PER/DUTY 02/16/2023 23:02:59 JASON DAVID PRICE 1006 BROADWAY ST City Charge 09/21/1972
OBSTRUCTS BY ACTION/INACTION DUTIES OF POLICE 02/16/2023 23:02:59 JASON DAVID PRICE 1006 BROADWAY ST City Charge 09/21/1972
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/17/2023 11:00:07 JERRY WAYNE SWINNEY III 2820 S 17TH ST Warrant 03/15/1991
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/17/2023 22:24:21 THEODORE EUGENE HUGHES Jr. 2902 JULES ST Warrant 02/12/1982
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/17/2023 23:09:31 JULIO CESAR HINOJOSA 1024 S 20TH ST Warrant 09/07/1974
DWI/DUI 02/18/2023 02:03:49 KIEFER D HELSEL 2001 MITCHELL AVE City Charge 11/03/1990
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/18/2023 02:53:46 JAMMIE DEAN REYNOLDS 1911 WASHINGTON AVE City Charge 12/07/1978
OBSTRUCTS BY ACTION/INACTION DUTIES OF POLICE 02/18/2023 02:53:46 JAMMIE DEAN REYNOLDS 1911 WASHINGTON AVE City Charge 12/07/1978
DRUG POSSESSION 02/18/2023 02:53:46 JAMMIE DEAN REYNOLDS 1911 WASHINGTON AVE City Charge 12/07/1978
CARELESS DRIVING 02/18/2023 02:53:46 JAMMIE DEAN REYNOLDS 1911 WASHINGTON AVE City Charge 12/07/1978
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/18/2023 08:26:30 KIMBERLY KAY IDE 2204 TRI LEVEL LN Warrant 03/18/1972
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/18/2023 13:25:34 James Charles Whisenand 1313 N 12TH ST Warrant 11/10/1972
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/18/2023 20:09:41 ANTRIA RAY OSBORN 1328 N 13TH ST Warrant 09/24/1989
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/18/2023 20:24:51 JACOB DUSHAYE WEATHERSBY 1328 N 13TH ST Warrant 10/13/1993
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/19/2023 05:43:30 RYLAN JOSEPH BIVENS HOMELESS Warrant 07/14/1999
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/19/2023 07:52:43 ERIC SEAN SAMPLE HOMELESS Warrant 02/23/1983
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/19/2023 20:44:26 CODY SHAWN GARDNER Sr. 2409 LAFAYETTE ST Warrant 03/06/1982
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/19/2023 23:59:10 JOHN R DEMOSS IV 2713 S 22ND ST Warrant 09/04/1978
