Arrests reported from Feb. 01 to Feb. 06
Kylee Ann Aylsworth, 28, 414 E Augusta St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jack L. Frazier. 50, 3014 S 19th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Debra D. Stone, 57, 111 W Linn St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Donald E. Lukeheart Jr., 37, 2622 Patee St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Carrie Lee Culver, 60, St. Joseph., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brandon Michael Henley, 31, 1303 N 22nd St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Danny R. Richardson Jr., 48, 822 S Belt HWY, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jimmy Lee Putnam, 37, 3813 Terrace Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeremiah Lynn Latour, 31, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Stephen L. Callaway, 31, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shawn A. Hughs, 39, St. Joseph, city charges for resisting arrest/force/violence against police and obstruction of police duties by action/inaction.
Rashawn Tyrell Sollars, 21, 2902 N 12th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/03/2023 02:49:36 JOSEPH IMANUEL WYATT 1711 OLIVE ST 01/16/1985 Warrant
TRESPASS 02/03/2023 10:28:12 KELLY LYNN SCHMOLL HOMELESS 05/08/1970 City Charge
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/03/2023 10:57:37 DAVID LEE HENDERSON Jr. HOMELESS 12/25/1982 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/03/2023 21:44:19 Cassandra Meliss Russell 2209 UNION ST 09/18/1989 Warrant
DC/COMMITS VIOLENT ACT TOWARDS ANOTHER PERSON 02/03/2023 21:44:19 Cassandra Meliss Russell 2209 UNION ST 09/18/1989 Warrant
ASSAULT OF A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER 02/03/2023 21:44:19 Cassandra Meliss Russell 2209 UNION ST 09/18/1989 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/03/2023 21:58:32 KIEL GENE WILFONG 1217 4TH AVE 09/04/1982 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/04/2023 19:38:05 REBECCA NICOLE SCHNEIDER HOMELESS 12/31/1983 Warrant
02/04/2023 23:45:51 Romello Daron Clark 2121 S RIVERSIDE 9-8 04/09/1995 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/04/2023 23:59:44 SHAWNESE JASMINE NICH OGLESBY 1120 N 12TH ST 01/19/1994 Warrant
DWI/DUI 02/05/2023 02:05:26 Juana Kristina Aguirre 720 S 9TH ST 12/03/1995 City Charge
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/05/2023 07:55:35 RAYMOND DEAN CALLAWAY II 6917 MARIE ST 09/17/1984 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/05/2023 21:26:19 JERRY LEE BRADY Jr. 2203 S 9TH ST 10/02/1982 Warrant
PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION - OBSTRUCT JUSTICE Conspiracy 02/05/2023 21:26:19 JERRY LEE BRADY Jr. 2203 S 9TH ST 10/02/1982 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/05/2023 23:39:45 PENNY ANN SINGLETON 2821 S 23RD ST 01/17/1964 Warrant
DWI/DUI 02/06/2023 00:50:57 DANIEL MATEO RALIOS GABRIEL 402 VIRGINIA ST 11/14/1996 City Charge
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/06/2023 03:14:17 BERNARD LEE WHETSTINE II HOMELESS 09/05/1989 Warrant
TRESPASS 02/06/2023 07:54:03 TIMOTHY J MCBEE 2117 S 10TH 01/06/1973 City Charge
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/06/2023 09:58:06 MICHAEL SHANE ALLEN 203 W HYDE PARK AVE 09/30/1982 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR - FELONY - FAILURE TO APPEAR Attempt 02/06/2023 09:58:06 MICHAEL SHANE ALLEN 203 W HYDE PARK AVE 09/30/1982 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR - MISDEMEANOR - FAILURE TO APPEAR Conspiracy 02/06/2023 09:58:06 MICHAEL SHANE ALLEN 203 W HYDE PARK AVE 09/30/1982 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/06/2023 16:36:02 SCHELDON ROSS CRIST 6907 MARIE ST 01/22/1992 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE 02/06/2023 20:16:07 BRITTANY CHEYENNE MACE 2328 S 19TH ST 05/18/2000 Warrant
