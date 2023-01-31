Arrests reported from Jan. 24 to
Sergio A. Macias-Martinez, 36, 1924 Lovers Lane, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kami Lee-Ann Moore, 21, 1720 Sacramento St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Anthony Aaron Hanner, 35, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dorothy Ann Dike, 41, 2010 S. 19th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christopher Lynn Mosier, 51, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Taylore Reanne Bonar, 26, warrants for misdemeanor and failure to appear in court.
Bronson Carl Murphy, 47, 406 Michigan St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Deborah Kay Pike, 52, 2833 S. 20th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Luke M. Baker, 23, St. Joseph, city charge for stealing.
John Allen Russell III, 41, 2618 S. 15th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cayse B. Thompson, 23, 811 S. 11th St., warrant for violation of order of protection for adult, 1st offense.
Blakely Hames Whisenand. 26, 3207 Nanette DR., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Taylor Michael Wild, 32, 1202 E. Highland Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE JESSE CLARENCE MORGAN 1115 LAFAYETTE ST 01/27/2023 01:52:14 08/19/1980 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR - MISDEMEANOR - FAILURE TO APPEAR JESSE CLARENCE MORGAN 1115 LAFAYETTE ST 01/27/2023 01:52:14 08/19/1980 Warrant
TRESPASS JOHNNA MALANIE RICHARDSON 5639 S 1ST ST 01/27/2023 10:46:28 07/19/1982 City Charge
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE ALFONSO ZAMARRIPA 2604 BELLE ST 01/27/2023 11:24:32 12/17/1970 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL VAVRA 3214 GLENN DR 01/27/2023 16:01:40 05/12/1985 Warrant
DOMESTIC ASSAULT - 4TH DEGREE - 1ST OR 2ND OFFENSE (2), (3), (4), (6) - ASSAULT (FREE TEXT) CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL VAVRA 3214 GLENN DR 01/27/2023 16:01:40 05/12/1985 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE ASHLEY RENEE MCDOWELL-THORNTON HOMELESS 01/28/2023 00:03:21 04/15/1988 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE TERESA DIANE MORRIS 2537 S 12TH ST 01/28/2023 04:04:55 02/27/1965 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR - FELONY - FAILURE TO APPEAR TERESA DIANE MORRIS 2537 S 12TH ST 01/28/2023 04:04:55 02/27/1965 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE ANNA SUSAN ALLISON 5522 CLAREMONT ST 01/28/2023 06:34:10 07/28/1987 Warrant
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE AMY BELLE WILLIAMS 2224 S 14TH ST 01/28/2023 17:27:50 03/29/1983 Warrant
BURNING SOLID WASTE RESTRICTED MICHAEL ISAAC SINGLETON HOMELESS 01/29/2023 00:58:50 10/01/1979 City Charge
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE KENNY LEVELL MARTIN 425 N 25TH ST 01/29/2023 01:27:44 01/07/1956 Warrant
OBSTRUCTS BY ACTION/INACTION DUTIES OF POLICE AUSTIN JOSEPH DAY 1918 S 17TH ST 01/29/2023 02:43:11 08/13/1993 City Charge
ASSAULT BODILY INJURY AUSTIN JOSEPH DAY 1918 S 17TH ST 01/29/2023 02:43:11 08/13/1993 City Charge
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE BRYAN A WRIGHT 2820 MARY ST 01/29/2023 13:45:38 06/25/1994 Warrant
NON-SUPPORT - FAMILY OFFENSE (FREE TEXT) BRYAN A WRIGHT 2820 MARY ST 01/29/2023 13:45:38 06/25/1994 Warrant
OBSTRUCTS BY ACTION/INACTION DUTIES OF POLICE CURTIS LONELL ELBERT 3101 TROOST AVE 01/29/2023 17:36:09 06/08/1978 City Charge
TRESPASS PUBLIC PLACE CURTIS LONELL ELBERT 3101 TROOST AVE 01/29/2023 17:36:09 06/08/1978 City Charge
MAKE/LOUD OR BOISTEROUS NOISE PUBLIC PLACE BRENT ALAN LEWIS HOMELESS 01/29/2023 19:04:21 07/17/1987 City Charge
FAILURE TO APPEAR COURT APPEARANCE DENNY LEE GONYEA HOMELEESS 01/29/2023 22:15:32 05/30/1966 Warrant
