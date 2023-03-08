Arrests from 02/28 to 03/06
Julie Marie Fletcher, 46, 3115 Duncan St., city charge for DWI/DUI.
Timothy Jason McBee, 49, 2117 S 10th St., city charge for obstruction of police duties by action/inaction.
Melani Dee Frederick, 39, 1102 S 22nd St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Megan E Miller, 30, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
joseph Wade Gray, 63, 1602 Brookside Dr., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brenna Renae Clarey, 23, 501 Payne Ter., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael David Orr, 49, 1911 Savannah Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeremiah Cole Wilson-Paden, 21, 3305 Chippewa Ln., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kalique Shamarr Allen, 19, St. Joseph, municipal warrant from other jurisdiction.
Jordan Ashli Koontz, 22, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ricky Allen Rice Jr, 43, 2901 Frederick Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rubio Steven, 23, 6410 Grant St., warrants for misdemeanor and for failure to appear in court. MArtel Ramon Stewart, 24, 807 E Hyde Park Ave., city charge for shoplifting.
Thera Theresa Hayes, 37, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Stacy Ann Tanner, 36, 2004 Mitchell Ave., warrants for felony and for failure to appear in court.
Barron Asher Helfery, 20, 925 E Hyde Park Ave., city charge for purchase/possession of intoxicating liquor by a minor.
Abel Barraza Martinez IV, 19, St. Joseph, city charge for trespassing.
Tara Lynn Carr, 24, 2535 S 12th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kirby R Stevens, 52 1602 Brookside Dr., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lawrence Edward Walters Jr, 55, 629 S 8th St., city charges for stealing from a motor vehicle and intentionally damaging personal/real property of another.
Sharon M Miller, 37, St. Joseph, warrants for felony and for failure to appear in court.
Joshua Lee Shade, 33, 2519 Green Valley Road, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brian Keith McDowell, 55, 4206 Hillview Drive, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tiffany Renee Stanton, 41, 3008 Burnside Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
