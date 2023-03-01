Arrests 022723 Mar 1, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arrests from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27David Anthony Lopez III, 30, St. Joseph, warrants for parole violation and failure to appear in court. Chloe Alicia Clossum, 21, 1300 S 11th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.Johnathan R Johnson, 20, 2504 S 10th St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Samuel David Cornell, 32, St. Jospeh, city charges for trespassing, obstruction of police duty and failure to appear in court. William T Robinson III, 42, St. Joseph, warrants for felony and failure to appear in court. Winters L Jefferson-Bey, 18, city charge for DWI/DUI. Randall Jordan Stout, 33, 610 Olive St., 34, warrants for misdemeanor and failure to appear in court. Lauren Ashley Simpson-Thompson, 30, 716 N 10th St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Halefom T Mahari, 43, 1701 N 36th St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Brenda Cato, 60, 415 S 9th St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Sean Timothy Novak, 53, 6218 Washington St., city charge for obstruction of police duties. Louis Kameron Stockton, 20, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court. Abel Barraza Martinez IV, 19, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court. Curtis Ray Cruse Sr, 61, 415 N 22nd St., city charge for failure to obey a lawful order to disperse by police.Vernon Carter Jr, 37, 2818 Patee St, city charge for obstruction of police duties. Timothy Venard McDaniel Jr, 34, 425 E Colorado Ave, warrants for misdemeanor and failure to appear in court. Jacob Allen Christopher, 27, St. Joseph, city charge for trespassing. Joshua Lowell Hurt, 37, 2409 Center Dr, warrant for failure to appear in court.Ciara Nichole Merrigan, 34, 2503 S. 18th St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Anthony L Acosta, 30, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court. Christopher L Mosier, 51, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court. Jeffrey Jacob Johnson, 41, 706 N 12th St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Shaleigh Renae Corbett, 18, 1801 N 36th St., city charges for stealing, driving while suspended or revoked and bodily injury by assault. James Spencer Hoyt, 59, 1102 S 22nd St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Lexus R Cox, 24, 3515 Gene Field Rd., warrant for failure to appear in court. Dagan Keith Solberg, 27, 1520 Faraon St., city charges for littering in public and making loud or boisterous noise in a public place. Autumn Michelle Griffin, 26, 1001 N 13th St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Criminal Law Police Crime Religion Physics × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News +2 Public Safety One hospitalized after crash on Leonard Road Courts Hiawatha man charged with felony sex and drug charges Sports Lafayette advances in district tournament despite cold shooting in second half Public Safety Police on scene at Mason Avenue More Local News → 0:48 Tracking Rain/Snow Chances 1 hr ago Trending Recipe Exchange
