ST. LOUIS — A 28-year-old man has been charged in the shooting deaths of a 7-year-old St. Louis girl and her father, police said Thursday.
Javonn Nettles, 28, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the deaths of Dmyah Fleming and her dad, Darrion Rankin-Fleming, 26.
Police said they were sitting in a parked car in the city’s Central West end when a gunman approached and shot them both.
Investigators have not released a possible motive for the shooting.
Nettles had a pending 2019 felony case of delivery of a controlled substance. He was scheduled to plead guilty but failed to show up in court on March 29, and the judge issued a warrant, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
In 2013, Nettles pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrested in St. Louis. He was given a 15-year suspended sentence and placed on probation.
Nettles also was charged with second-degree murder and other offenses after police shot and killed the driver of a stolen car he was riding in on Jan. 9, 2017. The circuit attorney’s office later dismissed those charges.
