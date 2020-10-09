WFP chief: Nobel Prize message to world not to forget Sahel

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso | The head of the World Food Program said winning the Nobel Peace Prize while he was visiting the impoverished and war-weakened Sahel was a message to the world that it should not forget the region.

WFP Executive Director David Beasley spoke to reporters during a brief stop in Burkina Faso Friday, shortly after the agency won the Peace Prize for fighting hunger at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has driven millions more people to the brink of starvation.

“The fact that I was in the Sahel when we received the announcement is really a message from above that, hey world with all the things going on around the world today please don’t forget about the people in the Sahel!" said Beasley, who was in neighbouring Niger when he heard the news. "Please don’t forget about the people that are struggling and dying from starvation.”

Beasley said he was particularly concerned about Burkina Faso, which has faced a violent Islamic insurgency that’s cut off swaths of land and pushed millions of people to hunger. More than 3 million people in Burkina Faso are in need of emergency food aid, and some 11,000 people are facing famine conditions, according to the latest security report by the government and U.N. agencies.

“We can avert famine in Burkina Faso but we’ve got to have two things, money and access. Without both there’ll be famine,” he said.

He’s hoping the prize will propel donors, billionaires and people around the world to alleviate suffering, especially in the face of the coronavirus, which will have a “catastrophic” impact on next year’s funding, he said.

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree on cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW | Armenia and Azerbaijan said they have agreed to a cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting at noon Saturday.

The countries' foreign ministers said in a statement that the truce is intended to exchange prisoners and recover the dead, adding that specific details will be agreed on later.

The announcement followed 10 hours of talks in Moscow sponsored by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who read the statement. It stipulated that the cease-fire should pave the way for talks on settling the conflict.

The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began Sept. 27 and left hundreds of people dead in the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994.

The talks between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan were held on invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who brokered the cease-fire in a series of calls with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.

VILNIUS, Lithuania | Lithuania and Poland announced Friday they were recalling some of their diplomats from Minsk, saying Belarus has demanded that they scale down their missions.

Poland was pulling back 30 diplomats, chiefly from the consular section, and Lithuania five. The moves come amid a diplomatic tug-of-war over the recent presidential election in Belarus that is widely seen as having been rigged to give authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term.

Last week, Lithuania and Poland recalled their ambassadors to neighboring Belarus for consultations under pressure from Minsk, and Belarus did the same for its ambassadors to the two nations. In a tit-for-tat move, Minsk also demanded that the two countries reduce their diplomatic staff in Minsk.

“Belarus has made categorical demands to reduce the number of accredited Lithuanian diplomats drastically,” Rasa Jakilaitiene, spokeswoman for the Lithuanian foreign minister, said in a statement. “Together with Poland, we have decided to recall our ambassadors for consultations in order to reduce tensions and to preserve a possibility to maintain diplomatic relations."