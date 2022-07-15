Wickremesinghe becomes interim Sri Lankan leader after president submits resignation
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka | Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka's interim president Friday until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned after mass protests over the country's economic collapse forced him from office.
The speaker of Sri Lanka's Parliament said Rajapaksa resigned as president effective Thursday and lawmakers will convene Saturday to choose a new leader.
Their choice would serve out the remainder of Rajapaksa's term ending in 2024, said Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana. He expects the process to be done in seven days.
That person could potentially appoint a new prime minister, who would then have to be approved by Parliament. With Rajapaksa done, pressure on Wickremesinghe was rising.
Sri Lanka has run short of money to pay for imports of basic necessities such as food, fertilizer, medicine and fuel, to the despair of its 22 million people. Its rapid economic decline has been all the more shocking because, before this crisis, the economy had been expanding, with a growing, comfortable middle class.
Drought: Italy warns a third of farm production at risk
ROME | Italy's agriculture minister warned Parliament on Wednesday that a third of Italy's agricultural production was at risk because of drought and poor water infrastructure, and that the situation is only going to get worse in years to come.
Stefano Patuanelli provided the latest data from government research institutes which showed that Italy lost 19% of its available water resources from 1991-2020 compared to 1921-1950, and that the next decades could see further decreases of up to 40%.
"We are thus witnessing a slow but unrelenting wasting away of water availability in our country," Patuanelli told the lower Chamber of Deputies.
The government has declared a state of emergency in several northern regions because of a prolonged drought and accompanying heat wave that has dried up the Po River, a crucial artery for irrigation across an area of north-central Italy that is a key producer of fruits, vegetables and grain.
Ashes of 8,000 WWII victims found in two Poland mass graves
WARSAW, Poland | Special investigators in Poland say they have found two mass graves containing the ashes of at least 8,000 Poles slain by the Nazi during World War II in forest executions that the Nazis later tried to hide by incinerating the bodies and planting trees on the burial pits.
Investigators from a national historical institute marked the finding this week with speeches and wreath-laying at the site in the Bialuty Forest, 100 miles north of Warsaw.
Starting in March 1944, the bodies that the occupying Nazis had secretly buried in the forest were "brought out, burned and pulverized in order to prevent this crime from ever being known, in order to prevent anyone taking responsibility for it," Karol Nawrocki, the head of the Institute of National Remembrance, said Wednesday.
500-year-old icon looted from divided Cyprus repatriated
NICOSIA, Cyprus | A 500-year-old Orthodox icon that was looted from a church in the breakaway north of ethnically divided Cyprus has been returned to the island.
The icon of the Enthroned Christ, which Cyprus' Antiquities Department dates to around the end of the 15th century to the early 16th century, was presented at a ceremony Tuesday to the head of the island's Orthodox Church, Archbishop Chrysostomos.
The icon belongs to the 12th-century Christ Antiphonitis Church, which is near the northern coastal town of Kyrenia. It was one of countless icons, frescoes, mosaics and religious artifacts stolen from churches that were abandoned when a 1974 Turkish invasion split the island between primarily Orthodox Greek Cypriots in the south and Muslim Turkish Cypriots in the north.
Turkey's invasion had followed a coup mounted by supporters of union with Greece.
