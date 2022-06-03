UN: Taliban faces threat from Islamic State, new resistance
UNITED NATIONS | Afghanistan's Taliban rulers are maintaining close ties with al-Qaida as they consolidate control over the country, and their main military threat is coming from the Islamic State extremist group and guerrilla-style attacks by former Afghan government security personnel, U.N. experts said in a new report.
The experts said in the report to the U.N. Security Council that with the onset of better weather, fighting may escalate as both Islamic State and resistance forces undertake operations against Taliban forces.
But neither IS nor al-Qaida "is believed to be capable of mounting international attacks before 2023 at the earliest, regardless of their intent or of whether the Taliban acts to restrain them," the panel of experts said.
Nonetheless, it said the presence of IS, al-Qaida, and "many other terrorist groups and fighters on Afghan soil" is raising concerns in neighboring countries and the wider international community.
Since their takeover of Afghanistan last Aug. 15 as U.S. and NATO forces were in the final stages of their chaotic withdrawal from the country after 20 years, the Taliban "have favored loyalty and seniority over competence, and their decision-making has been opaque and inconsistent," the experts said.
Satellite images suggest new Chinese carrier close to launch
BANGKOK | China's most advanced aircraft carrier to date appears to be nearing completion, satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press showed Friday, as experts suggested the vessel could be launched soon.
The newly developed Type 003 carrier has been under construction at the Jiangnan Shipyard northeast of Shanghai since 2018. Satellite images taken by Planet Labs PBC on May 31 suggest work on the vessel is close to done.
The launch has been long anticipated, and constitutes what the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank called a "seminal moment in China's ongoing modernization efforts and a symbol of the country's growing military might."
CSIS noted in a report that China often pairs military milestones with existing holidays and anniversaries. It suggested that the vessel could be launched as soon as Friday to coincide with the national Dragon Boat Festival, as well as the 157th anniversary of the founding of the Jiangnan Shipyard.
UN says Yemen's warring parties agree to renew truce
CAIRO | The United Nations said Thursday that Yemen's warring parties have agreed to renew a nationwide truce for another two months. The development offered a glimmer of hope for the country, plagued by eight years of civil war — though significant obstacles remain to lasting peace.
The cease-fire between Yemen's internationally recognized government and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels initially came into effect on April 2. And though each side at times accused the other of violating the cease-fire, it was the first nationwide truce in the past six years of the conflict in the Arab World's most impoverished nation.
The announcement, which is the outcome of U.N. efforts, came only few hours before the original truce was set to expire later on Thursday.
The fighting in Yemen erupted in 2014, when the Houthis descended from their northern enclave and took over the capital of Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee into exile in Saudi Arabia. A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in early 2015 to try to restore the government to power.
The conflict, which eventually descended into a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has killed over 150,000 people, including over 14,500 civilians, and created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, pushing millions of Yemenis to the brink of famine.
Nicaragua government laying waste to civil society
MEXICO CITY | Nicaragua's Sandinista-controlled congress has cancelled nearly 200 nongovernmental organizations this week, ranging from a local equestrian center to the 94-year-old Nicaraguan Academy of Letters, in what critics say is President Daniel Ortega's attempt to eliminate the country's civil society.
On Thursday, lawmakers from Ortega's party and their allies voted unanimously — there were 14 abstentions — to cancel 96 organizations. That followed 83 more on Tuesday. Since popular street protests turned against Ortega's government in April 2018, the government has cancelled more than 400.
The government maintains that the organizations are cancelled because they have not complied with a 2020 requirement to register as "foreign agents." On Thursday, lawmaker Filiberto Núñez said they had also failed to provide financial statements as required by law.
The breadth of the targets has been mind-boggling.
Thursday's list included the Society of Pediatrics, the Nicaraguan Development Institute, the Confederation of Nicaraguan Professional Associations and the Nicaragua Internet Association.
