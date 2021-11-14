ArKIDtecture Club has fun at Wyeth Tootle Mansion

Kids of various ages participated in fun activities and learned about architecture at the Wyeth Tootle Mansion on Sunday.
The kids participating in ArKIDtecture Club learned about the architecture of medieval castles, how they were built and what it was like to live inside. Teaching and leading their activities was Sara Parks, programming and events coordinator with the St. Joe Museums.
"There's a few different topics that we try to cover,” Parks said. “St. Joe Museums has a really wide collection, just being around a hundred years old. Over time, other museums have popped up and kinda gone under. So, we've got about six collections under our umbrella. One of those is a architecture collection.”
Other museum collections include transportation, nature and dolls; there is also a doll club.
“There is a broad topic base that I get to cover, thankfully,” she said. “But today we were doing architecture.”
Parks said covering castle architecture ties into the history of the mansion because it was inspired by medieval German castles.
One activity that Parks’ group participated in involved the boys and girls building their own castles out of masking tape and cardboard.
“So, we’re doing a little castle inside a big castle,” she said.
Other activities included making castle flags, learning about stained glass windows, exploring the mansion and eating medieval-themed snacks.
Aristos Pech, 9, said their group learned about castles and kings. Before coming, he said he didn’t know who King Arthur was, but he knew about knights.
“They’re (knights) kinda like soldiers,” Pech said. “… They defend like soldiers do.”
Parks said she will host a group of kids every month at the mansion. Club meetings last from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and usually take place on the second Sunday of the month. To learn more about events the St. Joseph Museums host, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/stjosephmuseums.
