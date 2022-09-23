Abortion Arizona

Protesters march around the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix after the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June.

 Associated Press

PHOENIX — Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years, a judge ruled Friday, meaning clinics statewide will have to stop providing the procedures to avoid the filing of criminal charges against doctors and other medical workers.

The judge lifted a decades-old injunction that blocked enforcement of the law on the books since before Arizona became a state. The only exemption to the ban is if the woman’s life is in jeopardy.

