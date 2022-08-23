CHICAGO — Nolan Arenado and Tyler O’Neill homered in a five-run fourth inning, Corey Dickerson had four hits and the St. Louis Cardinals pounded the Chicago Cubs 13-3 on Tuesday night to split a doubleheader.

The Cubs blanked the Cardinals 2-0 in the opener, ending St. Louis’ season-best eight-game winning streak. Javier Assad pitched four scoreless innings in his major league debut and combined with four relievers on a five-hitter.

