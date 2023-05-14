BOSTON — Nolan Arenado and Andrew Knizner each hit a two-run homer, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Boston Red Sox 9-1 on Sunday night to complete a three-game sweep.
Paul DeJong added a solo shot and Arenado drove in four runs for the Cardinals, who won for the sixth time in seven games since an eight-game losing streak. Their previous two wins came on ninth-inning rallies against closer Kenley Jansen at Fenway Park.
Lars Nootbaar had three hits and scored three times for St. Louis, and Paul Goldschmidt added two hits and an RBI. Miles Mikolas (2-1) pitched six innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits with two walks.
Rafael Devers had an RBI single for Boston, which lost for the fifth time in six games.
It was the first series sweep this season for St. Louis (16-25), which owns the NL’s worst record. Arenado homered over the Green Monster once in each game of the series.
Red Sox starter Corey Kluber (2-5) gave up five runs on seven hits — two homers — with three walks and five strikeouts.
DeJong’s shot into the center-field seats broke a 1-all tie in the second. Knizner’s drive came in the fourth, also going out to center.
Boston’s Enmanuel Valdez had a two-run homer overturned by review in the seventh on a drive that replays showed hooked foul just short of Pesky's Pole.
Génesis Cabrera escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh, getting Masataka Yoshida to fly out to end the inning.
DAD KNOWS
Standing on the field about two hours before the game, Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale asked how the Boston Celtics were doing in Game 7 of their NBA playoff series against Philadelphia. When informed All-Star forward Jayson Tatum had 25 points at halftime, the lefty said: “He’s my oldest son’s favorite athlete. He says it’s me, but I think that’s just to make me feel good. He has two of his jerseys and only one of mine.”
BACK INTO IT
Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras was stretching and squatting with a catcher’s mitt in the clubhouse before the game. After a break from catching, Contreras is slated to be back behind the plate Monday against Milwaukee. He was moved to DH on May 5.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Cardinals: OF Dylan Carlson left the game with a sprained left ankle.
Red Sox: INF Trevor Story (elbow surgery) is working out at the team’s complex in Florida.
UP NEXT
Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (2-4, 6.18 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at home, facing RHP Freddy Peralta (4-2, 3.32).
Red Sox: RHP Tanner Houck (3-2, 5.26) starts the opener of a three-game series Monday at Fenway Park against Seattle RHP George Kirby (4-2, 2.62).
Cardinals' Willson Contreras to return to catching duties on Monday
BOSTON — Willson Contreras’ demotion from catching didn’t last very long.
St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said before Saturday’s game against Boston that the 31-year-old Contreras will be back behind the plate on Monday night when the Cardinals open a homestand against the Milwaukee Brewers.
“We felt really good about the progress that we’ve made and it lines up really well for him to catch Monday,” Marmol said.
Looking to replace Yadier Molina at catcher, St. Louis signed the three-time All-Star to an $87.5 million, five-year contract in December, its biggest move of the offseason.
“We talked about it last night and I told him that I’m ready to catch," Contreras said after Saturday's 4-3 comeback victory over the Red Sox.
“I’m not going to be just a DH because it’s really hard just to be a DH when I can be behind the plate,” he said. “I was just ready to catch.”
Contreras said Marmol came to him and asked if he was ready.
“I don’t know if I was acting different, he read something in my body and went right to the point and said: ‘Are you ready to catch?’ and I said yes," Contreras said.
But Marmol announced last weekend that Contreras would be taking a break from catching for a while — a move that raised questions about the fit of the free agent acquisition in the first place.
The departure of Molina, a nine-time Gold Glove winner who retired after his 19th season with the Cardinals, looms over the team’s losing record.
Contreras will be catching right-hander Jack Flaherty on Monday. The last time he started behind the plate was on May 4 for Flaherty, who was tagged for 10 runs in 2 1/3 innings. Contreras came in as a defensive replacement the next day.
“This is what they wanted,” Marmol said.
Now, they’ll be together again — and Contreras will have a chance to fulfill what St. Louis envisioned during the offseason.
Contreras has been the designated hitter during his time away from behind the plate. He is batting .263 with three homers and 18 RBIs entering the middle game of the three-game series in Boston.
