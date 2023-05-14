Cardinals Red Sox Baseball

BOSTON — Nolan Arenado and Andrew Knizner each hit a two-run homer, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Boston Red Sox 9-1 on Sunday night to complete a three-game sweep.

Paul DeJong added a solo shot and Arenado drove in four runs for the Cardinals, who won for the sixth time in seven games since an eight-game losing streak. Their previous two wins came on ninth-inning rallies against closer Kenley Jansen at Fenway Park.

