Area students graduate Iowa State

News-Press NOW

Jun 17, 2022

Iowa State University has announced its recent graduates. Those from our area included are:

Cameron, Missouri
Amanda Viken, Bachelor of Science in meteorology.

Gower, Missouri
Jasmine Mumford, athletic training.

Weston, Missouri
Leah Plummer, Bachelor of Science in elementary education, magna cum laude; and Anne Wurtenberger, Bachelor of Science in community and regional planning, magna cum laude.
