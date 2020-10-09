Reagan Rodgers was the exhibitor of the 2020 Grand Champion Market Lamb at the Missouri State Fair Youth Livestock Show, and Payton Rodgers was the exhibitor of the 2020 Grand Champion Barrow.

Reagan and Payton are the daughters of Blaine and Melissa Rodgers of Savannah, Missouri. Both are members of the Kodiak Kadettes 4-H Club.

In addition, Sam Jordon was awarded for the Champion 4H Angus Steer and Reserve 4H Breed Steer, and Sean Houston had the Champion FFA Angus Steer. Sam and Sean are also from Savannah.