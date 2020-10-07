The extreme weather across America during this Summer and now Fall of 2020 is all connected through a global weather pattern in the central tropical Pacific Ocean call El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) Climate.gov/enso which refers to the water temperature fluctuation over one of the largest expanses of the tropical Pacific equatorial Ocean. El Nino refers to the the warm phase and La Nina refers the the opposite or cool water phase that we officially entered into during August of this year. This water temperature variation has another ominous signal in the South American counties of Peru and Chile. The Peruvian Anchoveta catch (sardines) is greatly affected by the warm water phase called El Nino "The El Nino cycle would be noticed around late December coinciding with the Christmas season. During the "warm cycle" El Nino would greatly reduce the numbers of Anchovies that could be harvested from the Pacific Ocean waters off Peru and Northern Chile. This causing great economic and human distress, as this is one of the worlds riches fisheries. The good news for Peru is that we are official in a La Nina pattern currently and this should lead to an abundant catch of anchovies this Christmas. So why do we care in the United States, accept maybe for the amount of fish meal we receive for fish flavored cat food and other food products? Well, because the La Nina weather pattern has now been linked to the reduction in wind flow from the Sub-tropical Jet Stream that helps to increase wind sheer that inhibits hurricane formation in the tropical Atlantic Ocean. In 2020 there have been so many tropical storms and hurricanes forming in the Atlantic Ocean that the National Hurricane Center in Miami ran out of names to use in September and has to resort to using the Greek Alphabet to name tropical cyclones. This week we have tracked Delta, yet another hurricane to hit the Gulf Coast of Louisiana.The last time this happened was the year 2005 the when Katrina, Rita and Wilma ravaged Florida and the Gulf Coast.

There is also a correlation to the reduction of rainfall in the Western U.S. during a La Nina Cycle and this year California has set a new record for the amount of acreage burned (over 4 million acres) more than doubling the previous worst ever fire season in 2018. We have also witnessed the smoke from these fires here in the Midland Empire of Saint Joseph. Where we have not had a single tornado watch issued during the entire year of 2020, so far. Something to think about as we continue this unseasonably warm and dry weather pattern this weekend.