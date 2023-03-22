Phillies Braves Baseball

Atlanta Braves line up for the National Anthem before the start of a spring training baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 18 in North Port, Florida. 

 Associated Press

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple TV+ will begin its second season of "Friday Night Baseball" on April 7. The Chicago Cubs will host the Texas Rangers in a day game, followed by the San Diego Padres facing the Atlanta Braves.

Apple will carry twin bills over 25 weeks with no local blackout restrictions. In a change from last year, when there were doubleheaders on the East and West coasts, both games will be going on simultaneously most weeks.

