Apple Bus held two Trunk-or-Treat events on Saturday, at the North and South bus parking lots.

Families lined up starting at 1:00 p.m. where candy was given out until 4:00 p.m.. There was many different characters and costumes with kids in the cars and Apple Bus employees handing out the candy.

James Kindred, a bus monitor, met the kids in his costume.

“We’re passing out candy to the kids all the cars are doing is just coming up here, pulling up and we’re just passing out the candy,” Kindred said.

Many of the costumes were characters from popular shows and movies, but, Kindred said others also got creative.

“I’ve seen Elsa from Frozen, I’ve seen a guy jumping out the back of a truck I mean there’s so many different ones,” Kindred said.

The line for the event was stretched past Cook Road at certain points.