Georgia Election Investigation

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian annexation of any portion of Ukraine in September on Capitol Hill in Washington.

 Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. | U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, a federal appeals court said Thursday.

The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals paves the way for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to bring Graham in for questioning as she tries to wrap up the investigation. She has said she hopes to be able to "send the grand jury on their way" by the end of the year.

