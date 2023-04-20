APTOPIX Trump Indictment Bragg

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, gavels in a House Judiciary Committee Field Hearing on Monday in New York.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked House Republicans from questioning a former Manhattan prosecutor about the criminal case against ex-President Donald Trump, the latest twist in a legal battle between Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office and the House Judiciary Committee.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an administrative stay late Wednesday, hours after a lower court judge ruled there was no legal basis to block the Judiciary Committee’s subpoena to former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz. Committee chair Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, had sought to question him Thursday.

