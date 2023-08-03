Immigration Asylum Rule

People line up against a border wall as they wait to apply for asylum after crossing the border from Mexico in July near Yuma, Arizona. 

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — An appeals court Thursday allowed a rule restricting asylum at the southern border to temporarily stay in place. The decision is a major win for the Biden administration, which had argued that the rule was integral to its efforts to maintain order along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The new rule makes it extremely difficult for people to be granted asylum unless they first seek protection in a country they’re traveling through on their way to the U.S. or apply online. It includes room for exceptions and does not apply to children traveling alone.

