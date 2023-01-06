Obit Apollo 7 Astronaut

Apollo 7 astronaut Walter Cunningham speaks on the campus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2014 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, during a program "Celebrating 100 Years of MIT Aerospace." 

 Associated Press

Walter Cunningham, the last surviving astronaut from the first successful crewed space mission in NASA's Apollo program, died Tuesday in Houston. He was 90.

NASA confirmed Cunningham’s death in a statement but did not include its cause. His family said through a spokesman, Jeff Carr, that Cunningham died in a hospital "from complications of a fall, after a full and complete life.”

