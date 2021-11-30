FENTON — A man who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 44 in suburban St. Louis died after hitting a semitrailer, a concrete barrier and two other vehicles, authorities there said.
The crash happened Monday night near Fenton when Michael Branlett, 75, of Gray Summit, drove east in the westbound lanes of I-44, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Branlett encountered a semitrailer on the interstate just before 10 p.m., according to investigators. The semi swerved to avoid Branlett, but Branlett's SUV hit the front left corner of the tractor-trailer. The SUV then slammed into a concrete median, went back onto the highway and hit another semi and a car.
Branlett died at the scene. Two people in the car were treated at a hospital for minor injuries. The truck drivers were not injured.
