Sexual Misconduct Harvey Weinstein

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court Oct. 4 at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California.

 File photo | Pool via AP

LOS ANGELES — A woman testified Monday that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in a hotel room during the Toronto Film Festival in 1991, then did it again when she went to confront him in the same hotel during the same festival 17 years later.

Kelly Sipherd told a Los Angeles jury that she was a 24-year-old aspiring actor at the 1991 festival and didn’t know who Weinstein was before she met him at a party. She said her friends there were abuzz about the man whose company Miramax had surged to the forefront of independent film and was making its mark at the Oscars.

