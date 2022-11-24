Walmart Mass Shooting

Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart on Wednesday in Chesapeake, Virginia.

 Associated Press

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia seemed to target people and fired at some victims after they were already hit and appeared to be dead, said a witness who was present when the shooting started.

Jessica Wilczewski said that workers were gathered in a store break room to begin their overnight shift late Tuesday when team leader Andre Bing entered and opened fire with a handgun. While another witness has described Bing as shooting wildly, Wilczewski said that she observed him target certain people.

