Music Geffen Hall Reopens

Music director Jaap van Zweden conducts the New York Philharmonic’s first rehearsal of the 2022-23 season Sept. 19 at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Forced from their offices early in the pandemic, key leaders of the New York Philharmonic and Lincoln Center met in July 2020 under the trees of the venue's Capital Grove patio to try to finally solve a decadeslong problem.

Could they accelerate the timetable to address their albatross: the orchestra's much maligned, sonically challenged home?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.