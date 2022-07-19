France Wildfires

This photo provided by SDIS 33, the fire brigade of the Gironde region, shows firefighters unrolling the fire hose at a forest fire late Monday at La Test-de-Buch, southwestern France.

 SDIS 33 via AP

LA TESTE-DE-BUCH, France — Investigators probing the suspected deliberate lighting of what has become a raging wildfire in southwest France detained a man for questioning, as firefighters and water-bombing planes on Tuesday fought ferocious flames there and in other parts of Europe that have baked in extreme heat.

Smoke from a large forest fire fanned by high winds blackened the skyline in Greece's capital Tuesday. Firefighting aircraft buzzed over the flames and dropped water on the slopes of Mount Penteli, 16 miles northeast of the city. Officials ordered hundreds of people to evacuate their homes.

