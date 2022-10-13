Boaters Rescued Sharks

In this image provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew treats three rescued boaters for injuries Sunday, approximately 25 miles offshore from Empire, Louisiana.

 U.S. Coast Guard via AP

NEW ORLEANS — Two anglers whose boat sank over the weekend in the Gulf of Mexico clung to an improvised float and fought off sharks while the third swam what felt like miles to search for help.

The swimmer, Phong Le, managed to find a cellphone signal, and sent a map of his location just before his battery died, he told ABC News on Tuesday. The screenshot was from Apple Maps, he told NBC News.

