KANSAS CITY — A Kansas widow says she's still waiting for answers, more than 40 days after her husband was fatally struck in a hit-and-run accident outside of Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Steven and Laurie Hickle of Wichita left the stadium early on Oct. 10 during a rain delay in the Chiefs game. He was struck by two hit-and-run drivers while trying to cross Blue Ridge Cutoff.
Laurie Hickle told the Kansas City Star that her last conversation with Kansas City police was several weeks ago when they told her they found one of the vehicles that struck her 66-year-old husband.
Hickle said she is frustrated that the drivers who may have been responsible for her husband's death have failed to step forward or cooperated with police.
Police spokeswoman Capt. Leslie Foreman said investigators are making some progress in this case, but still need the public's assistance.
