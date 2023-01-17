Biden

President Joe Biden meets with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday in Washington.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The White House brushed aside criticism Tuesday of its fragmented disclosures about the discovery of classified documents and official records at President Joe Biden's home and former office, saying it may withhold information to protect the Justice Department's investigation.

Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the White House counsel's office, told reporters that the White House was releasing information as it deemed it "appropriate." Responding to criticism of the piecemeal disclosures, Sams said the White House was trying to be mindful of the "risk" in sharing information "that's not complete."

