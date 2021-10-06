Panthers acquire Gilmore from Pats
CHARLOTTE, N.C. | Stephon Gilmore is headed home.
The Carolina Panthers have acquired veteran cornerback and 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year from the New England Patriots for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.
The move comes after Gilmore and the Patriots failed to come to terms on a new contract.
Carolina has been looking to upgrade its cornerback position after losing first-round pick Jaycee Horn to a broken foot, which could keep him out for the remainder of the season. Last week Carolina traded for cornerback C.J. Henderson, the No. 9 pick in last year's NFL draft, from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Gilmore was raised in Rock Hill, South Carolina, about 26 miles from Carolina's current headquarters. He now lives in Waxhaw, North Carolina three houses down from Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer.
The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback confirmed his departure from New England earlier Wednesday in an Instagram post, saying the moments he shared with his teammates on and off the field over the past four seasons — including winning the Super Bowl following the 2018 season — "will never be forgotten."
"It is with mixed emotions that I announce my goodbye to this great fan base," Gilmore wrote. "We enjoyed so much success together and you have been an incredible inspiration for my individual achievements."
Gilmore began the season on the physically unable to perform list as he worked his way back from a quadriceps injury late last season that required offseason surgery. He is eligible to begin practicing again after Week 6.
The Patriots and Gilmore had been trying to work out a restructured deal since this summer. The 31-year-old sat out both the voluntary and mandatory portions of New England's offseason program in May and June as he looked to get additional compensation entering the final season of the five-year, $65 million deal he signed in 2017.
The Panthers will be on the hook for the remaining portion of Gilmore's $7 million contract — about $5.4 million — but the team could look to give him a contract extension before the season is over if things go well. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent next year.
Carolina's cornerback room now includes some prominent names including Donte Jackson, Henderson, Gilmore, Horn and A.J. Bouye. Henderson, Gilmore and Horn were all top 10 picks in the draft and Jackson is a former second-round pick.
Gilmore received a $500,000 roster bonus, but even with that, his 2021 compensation would have ranked him 25th among NFL cornerbacks. That didn't sit well with Gilmore, who has been a standout in New England's secondary since arriving as a free agent from Buffalo in 2017.
Gilmore had 11 interceptions in his four seasons with the Patriots. He tied a career low with one interception last season. He appeared in just 11 games after missing time due to a COVID-19 diagnosis and the quad injury.
He told ESPN this summer that he only wanted fair value and that he was feeling good following surgery.
"I just want what I'm worth, however that plays out," Gilmore told ESPN. "Every player should be paid what they're worth. That's just how it is."
Despite losing safety Patrick Chung to retirement, the Patriots did do some things to bolster their secondary this offseason. Defensive back J.C. Jackson, who led the team with nine interceptions last season, re-signed, and the team added veteran Jalen Mills. Jackson already has two interceptions this season.
An extended absence by Gilmore would have hampered his ability to build chemistry with a unit that also added several new pieces on the defensive line in free agency, including defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and edge rusher Matt Judon.
With Gilmore now gone, the Patriots will turn their full attention to fortifying a defense that ranks fourth in the NFL, allowing 185 passing yards per game.
NFL to choose German host city, eyes France
LONDON | The NFL has returned to London with the Atlanta Falcons facing the New York Jets on Sunday, but the league is just as focused on its next international destination: Germany.
Brett Gosper, NFL Head of UK and Europe, said they are finalizing their short list of German cities to host a game as early as next season.
The opening of an office in Germany is "reasonably imminent," he added, as is the hiring of a general manager there as the league expands in Europe, with France and Spain also in its sights.
Eight cities in Germany expressed interest in becoming a partner city to host a regular-season game, he said. The NFL announced a bidding process in June.
"We will whittle down to three and we're hoping we'll be able to announce something in the next week or two," Gosper told The Associated Press in an interview this week.
The announcement could coincide with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's expected trip to London during the International Series.
After the Falcons face the Jets on Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars play the Miami Dolphins a week later. Both games will be held at the stadium of Premier League soccer team Tottenham.
Gosper declined to identify the likely German finalists but said bidders might come to London on an "observer program" for the Jags-Dolphins game.
"They're in the final bid," he said. "There's some sensitivity on their side in particular because they have to go through their own appropriate decision making. We've made sure these cities formed a consortium so it will be a partnership between the region, the city, the owner of the stadium — which in most cases is a Bundesliga football club."
A regular-season game in Germany seems a question of when, not if, with a decision expected by the end of the year. He said the "only hesitation" on 2022 would be scheduling conflicts with soccer's World Cup, which begins next November in Qatar.
"If we can solve those, then it could be '22. Certainly no later than '23," he said.
A suitable stadium is the biggest factor, followed by ease of travel. Tottenham's state-of-the-art facility was built to host both soccer and NFL games with capacity seating of 62,850.
The cities of Dortmund, Berlin, Gelsenkirchen, and Stuttgart each have a stadium — and Munich has two — capable of holding at least 60,000 fans, with soccer club Borussia Dortmund's the largest at just over 81,000.
Sky Sports, which has the broadcasting rights for the NFL in Britain, earlier reported that Munich and Dusseldorf expressed interest but that Berlin did not, due to laws on commercial promotions.
It's not just about size. Gosper said they're looking for a "deeper relationship than just a game once a year," citing grassroots partnerships and an NFL Academy.
Germany, which has increasingly produced athletes for U.S. college football programs, had five teams at various times in the former World League/NFL Europe/NFL Europa.
A league office in Germany is upcoming.
"It's reasonably imminent because we're at the intense phase of a search for a general manager. Where we decide that would be set up might depend on where we land on a possible game in Germany," said Gosper, the Australian former CEO of World Rugby.
CITY OF LIGHT?
After Germany, NFL analysis has shown that France would be the next logical European host.
"It would seem that France is probably the third market in that sense in the analysis that we've done, followed by Spain," Gosper said. "The Nordics are very strong too, with a smaller population base."
Those markets "are on a high growth path now, in terms of viewership, in terms of increased fans," he said.
LONDON
The NFL has played 28 regular-season games in London from 2007-19. None were played in the city in 2020 — when four were scheduled — because of the pandemic.
There are seven years left on Tottenham's 10-year contract to host two NFL games annually, Gosper said.
Wembley Stadium has also held games, particularly hosting Jacksonville's as the Jags have built a large fan base in Britain.
"We don't have total certainty yet but we're confident that the Jags will continue that relationship into the future," Gosper said. "The number of games, we're not sure of at this point."
And with an expanded 17-game schedule, as well as the new opportunity for NFL teams to negotiate exclusive marketing deals with cities or regions around the world, there are possibilities for even more games in London.
Gosper said the NFL is reviewing marketing plans of teams interested in "deploying internationally" and they could "decide themselves to host the occasional game outside the (home) market."
Some NFL owners also own Premier league clubs. The Glazer family owns both the defending NFL champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Manchester United. Stan Kroenke owns the Los Angeles Rams and Arsenal.
"It's hard to determine at this stage whether we head back to four, three or five (games)," Gosper said. "That will be determined by the market. But there'll be no less than two in the UK and probably, high likelihood, of more."
The annual question of whether the Jags would relocate full-time to London hasn't been discussed, he added.
"We'd love a franchise to come to London one day, obviously, because it's going to help grow our fan base not just in London but across Europe, as well, given the proximity. It's now up to any owners — if that's what they'd feel they'd like to do, then we're ready for it. But that's entirely their call."
Matt Nagy makes Justin Fields No. 1 Bears quarterback
LAKE FOREST, Ill. | Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy had a plan to develop Justin Fields and resisted making the rookie his team's starting quarterback from the start of offseason practices.
Nagy has changed his mind and on Wednesday made Fields the team's starting quarterback going forward.
"I told you the last couple of weeks we've had some good conversations internally," Nagy said. "It's helped us in the last couple weeks. Continuing that process this week it's led to making the decision to move with Justin as the starter."
On Monday, Nagy had said Fields was still the backup and playing only because of Andy Dalton's knee injury. But on Tuesday he told both quarterbacks of the change and announced it Wednesday. Dalton will return to practice this week after suffering a bone bruise to his left knee and will be the backup.
"I would say I was a little bit surprised, but I mean, not really crazy surprised, but definitely a little bit of surprise," Fields said. "I feel like he was pretty straightforward with me and Andy.
"And I think my teammates believe in me, so just grateful for the opportunity and just trying to get ready to work."
Fields experienced a dreadful start, going 6 of 20 for 68 yards and taking nine sacks in Week 3 against Cleveland. In his first home start on Sunday he completed 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards, including a 64-yarder to Darnell Mooney.
"We've been patient with this, we've grown with him, we're proud of Justin," Nagy said. "He's been a great teammate from the very beginning."
The Bears signed the veteran Dalton in free agency and traded up to No. 11 from No. 20 in the first round of the draft to pick Fields, and Nagy had said all along the job was Dalton's until coaches felt Fields was ready.
Then came the knee injury to Dalton in the first half against Cincinnati in Week 2.
"The plan and the process that we had going into this was important to understand, and then when Andy unfortunately got hurt with his knee, that sped the process up," Nagy said.
Dalton also had said he was promised the starting job this year, although nothing was ever said about how long he would keep that job.
Nagy cited the way Fields bounced back with a strong effort against Detroit last Sunday as key to the decision after he had a poor game against Cleveland.
"There's a lot of guys that might not have come back from that," Nagy said. "That was tough, but that just shows who he is.
"All of us, just knowing and seeing what he's about, and then that trust. You know, Justin has earned that trust with us. Now, that's kind of why we went that way."
Telling Dalton had to be a difficult discussion for Nagy, considering he'd been promised the starting job and only made two starts.
"It's not easy," Nagy said. "And so there's that part of this and I just appreciate the way that he's handled everything, and so he's as special as they get, and I've been around a lot of special guys."
The Bears (2-2) are at Las Vegas (3-1) on Sunday.
Fields' parents were at his home and wanted to celebrate the news when he told them Tuesday of the promotion. He told them to go out to celebrate, but he would stay home because he had work to do for the Raiders game.
"But yeah, they went out without me," he said. "I was just home with my dog, Uno, watching film last night. So that's all I was doing."
Jags' Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. | Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family.
The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his "inexcusable" behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
Meyer added that several members of the team's leadership council, a group of players who serve as liaisons between the coach and the locker room, have expressed their support.
"I had at least eight to 10 phone calls where they called me and they were over-the-top supportive and said, 'We got you, man. Move forward,'" Meyer said. "A common thing was, 'Coach, we all did stupid things.' I'm really impressed with our guys."
Team owner Shad Khan publicly reprimanded the 57-year-old Meyer on Tuesday for his actions at the bar last weekend.
Meyer said they had three or four conversations in which Khan told Meyer he must regain everyone's trust and respect. Meyer said "the message is loud and clear."
Meyer's troubles started Friday at his restaurant/bar, Urban Meyer's Pint House, in Dublin, Ohio. Meyer made the odd decision to stay behind in his hometown state following Jacksonville's 24-21 loss at Cincinnati on Thursday and had dinner with his family the next night.
Meyer said he ended up joining a party next door and was later captured on camera with a young woman. One clip showed the woman dancing close to Meyer's lap as he sits on a bar stool. A second, more damning video appears to show Meyer touching the woman's behind.
Meyer apologized to players in respective position groups Monday and said he was sorry again during his weekly radio show Tuesday. He offered another apology during a team meeting Wednesday, saying he let down his family and his players.
"I know most of the team feels this way: He's still my head coach. I still respect him, regardless of what happens," rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. "Like I said, we're a team and we're figuring it out. So, yeah, we're all good."
Added third-year linebacker Josh Allen: "He has owned it, just like we all do. He's a great coach, he's a great man and he's gonna bounce back and we all gonna bounce back.
"We're going to play even harder for him, you know I'm saying? We're ready to play. He's got our back, and we're going to have his back. That's how we going."
The Jaguars (0-4) host Tennessee (2-2) on Sunday, trying to end a 19-game losing streak that is tied for the second longest in NFL history.
Meyer tried to clear up any remaining loose ends Wednesday. He said he told general manager Trent Baalke about his plan to stay behind in Ohio, and several players didn't even notice he was missing on the plane ride back to Jacksonville. Meyer also defended his decision to apologize in small groups Monday.
"In my opinion, you don't get much done in a team meeting," he said. "You get a lot done when you're in personal space with people. I've always done that."
Meyer said he hasn't heard from the league office and added that Khan did not fine him.
Meyer remains concerned about how the incident will affect his credibility on the sideline and in the locker room, adding he's spent countless hours trying to make sure he's no longer a distraction.
"I'm in a fight to make sure that doesn't happen," Meyer said. "As of now, no, I don't see that one bit."
His family, meanwhile, seems ready to move on. Meyer sounded as if he and his wife, Shelley, are going to be fine.
"I don't want to get into our personal life, but 37 years we've been together and it's been awesome, man," he said. "And this speed bump's not going to get in the way of that."
His youngest daughter, Gigi, also went public to show her support.
"We're good. As a family, we're good," Gigi Meyer posted in an Instagram story. "The reality of it is as much as our lives might seems different than everybody else's, we're still human. We have human things that we deal with, and this is one of those things.
"But the good news is we know my dad and we know his character, and he's literally the most incredible person I know in my entire life and I still hold true to that truth. That is my truth. Doesn't have to be your truth, but that is my truth and I am sticking to it. We've all decided we're going to move on. We're moving on, and life is good."
NFLPA asks league about search of Washington facility
ASHBURN, Va. | The NFL Players Association said Wednesday it sent a formal request to the league for information about Washington's practice facility being searched by federal authorities last week.
Head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion was put on administrative leave for what a Washington spokesman called an ongoing criminal investigation unrelated to the team.
Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that federal law enforcement officials, including agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, served a search warrant at the facility last week. Another search warrant was served at a local home, according to one of the people.
The NFLPA said the situation "directly impacts player health and safety. The NFLPA insisted on language in our collective bargaining agreement that obligates clubs to adhere to all state and federal laws and regulations. We look forward to learning more so we can protect our players."
A league spokesman declined comment.
Veteran safety Landon Collins, Washington's NFLPA rep, said he was unaware of the request but was cool with the statement that was sent out.
"We don't have much to say because we don't know what's going on," Collins said, adding he and his teammates are trying to focus on football. "When we get more information about what's going on or any information about what's going, we just kind of keep it to ourselves or talk amongst ourselves and just go from there and make a conclusion from there"
Washington returned to practice Wednesday without Vermillion, who did not travel for its game at Atlanta last week. Former trainer Bubba Tyer, who retired in 2009, was at the facility and on the field during practice.
Coach Ron Rivera said Tyer was assisting on a voluntary basis.
"He came in to help out, and that's it: He's got time and he wanted to come and just help us," Rivera said. "We're going to do everything pretty much by committee. I go down there and I check in, and I check in with the trainers and then I check in with our therapists and we go from there."
Rivera has worked with Vermillion for more than a decade dating to their time together in Carolina and brought him to Washington after he was hired and put in charge of football operations.
