Biles: FBI turned 'blind eye' to reports of gymnasts' abuse
WASHINGTON | Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles told Congress in forceful testimony Wednesday that federal law enforcement and gymnastics officials turned a "blind eye" to USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse of her and hundreds of other women.
Biles told the Senate Judiciary Committee that "enough is enough" as she and three other U.S. gymnasts spoke in stark emotional terms about the lasting toll Nassar's crimes have taken on their lives. In response, FBI Director Christopher Wray said he was "deeply and profoundly sorry" for delays in Nassar's prosecution and the pain it caused.
The four-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion — widely considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time — said that she "can imagine no place that I would be less comfortable right now than sitting here in front of you." She declared herself a survivor of sexual abuse.
"I blame Larry Nassar and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse," Biles said through tears. In addition to failures of the FBI, she said USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee "knew that I was abused by their official team doctor long before I was ever made aware of their knowledge."
Biles said a message needs to be sent: "If you allow a predator to harm children, the consequences will be swift and severe. Enough is enough."
The hearing is part of a congressional effort to hold the FBI accountable after multiple missteps in investigating the case, including the delays that allowed the now-imprisoned Nassar to abuse other young gymnasts. At least 40 girls and women said they were molested after the FBI had been made aware of allegations against Nassar in 2015.
An internal investigation by the Justice Department released in July said that the FBI made fundamental errors in the probe and did not treat the case with the "utmost seriousness" after USA Gymnastics first reported the allegations to the FBI's field office in Indianapolis in 2015. The FBI has acknowledged its own conduct was inexcusable.
Wray blasted his own agents who failed to appropriately respond to the complaints and made a promise to the victims that he was committed to "make damn sure everybody at the FBI remembers what happened here" and that it never happens again.
A supervisory FBI agent who had failed to properly investigate the Nassar case, and later lied about it, has been fired by the agency, Wray said.
McKayla Maroney, a member of the gold-medal winning U.S. Olympic gymnastics team in 2012, recounted to senators a night when, at age 15, she found the doctor on top of her while she was naked — one of many times she was abused. She said she thought she was going to die that evening. But she said that when she recalled those memories in a call with FBI agents, crying, there was "dead silence."
Maroney said the FBI "minimized and disregarded" her and the other gymnasts as they delayed the probe.
"I think for so long all of us questioned, just because someone else wasn't fully validating us, that we doubted what happened to us," Maroney said. "And I think that makes the healing process take longer."
Biles and Maroney were joined by Aly Raisman, who won gold medals alongside them on the 2012 and 2016 Olympic teams, and gymnast Maggie Nichols. Raisman told the senators that it "disgusts" her that they are still looking for answers six years after the original allegations against Nassar were reported.
Raisman noted the traumatic effect the abuse has had on all of them.
"Being here today is taking everything I have," she said. "My main concern is I hope I have the energy to just walk out of here. I don't think people realize how much it affects us."
Biles acknowledged in January 2018 that she was among the hundreds of athletes who were abused by Nassar. She is the only one of the witnesses who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics — held this year after a one-year delay due to the coronavirus pandemic — where she removed herself from the team finals to focus on her mental health.
She returned to earn a bronze medal on beam but told the committee the lingering trauma from her abuse at the hands of Nassar played a factor in her decision to opt out of several competitions. At the hearing, she said she had wanted her presence in Tokyo "to help maintain a connection" between the failures of officials and the Olympic competition, but that "has proven to be an exceptionally difficult burden for me to carry."
Democratic and Republican senators expressed disgust over the case and said they would continue to investigate. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard Durbin, D-Ill., said it was among the most compelling and heartbreaking testimony he had ever heard.
"We have a job to do and we know it," Durbin said.
Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said Congress must "demand real change, and real accountability, and we will not be satisfied by platitudes and vague promises about improved performance" from federal law enforcement. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, called Nassar a "monster" and wondered how many other abusers have escaped justice, considering that even world-class athletes were ignored in this case.
The internal probe by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who testified alongside Wray, was spurred by allegations that the FBI failed to promptly address complaints made in 2015 against Nassar. USA Gymnastics had conducted its own internal investigation and the organization's then-president, Stephen Penny, reported the allegations to the FBI's field office in Indianapolis. But it was months before the bureau opened a formal investigation.
The watchdog investigation found that when the FBI's Indianapolis field office's handling of the matter came under scrutiny, officials there did not take any responsibility for the missteps and gave incomplete and inaccurate information to internal FBI inquiries to make it look like they had been diligent in their investigation.
The report also detailed that while the FBI was investigating the Nassar allegations, the head of the FBI's field office in Indianapolis, W. Jay Abbott, was talking to Penny about getting a job with the Olympic Committee. He applied for the job but didn't get it and later retired from the FBI, the report said.
Nassar pleaded guilty in 2017 to federal child pornography offenses and sexual abuse charges in Michigan. He is now serving decades in prison after hundreds of girls and women said he sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment when he worked for Michigan State and Indiana-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.
Litigation over the abuse may soon be coming to an end after USA Gymnastics and hundreds of Nassar's victims filed a joint $425 million settlement proposal in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Indianapolis last month.
Browns' Beckham not ready after surgery, 2021 debut delayed
BEREA, Ohio | Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. isn't ready to play following knee surgery and won't make his debut Sunday against Houston.
Coach Kevin Stefanski ruled Beckham out Tuesday, saying he will practice on a limited basis this week but will sit out against the Texans (1-0).
"I talked to Odell about it," Stefanski said. "This is my decision and felt it was the right thing to do for this week."
Beckham, who tore his left anterior cruciate ligament last October, was expected to play in the season opener at Kansas City. However, after going through pregame warmups, the three-time Pro Bowler told the Browns he couldn't be on the field for the number of plays they wanted and he was ruled inactive.
Stefanski said he decided to reveal Beckham's status early in the week.
"Just felt like that was the right thing to do," Stefanski said before Tuesday's workout. "Last week I felt we had a good plan, he was close, working very hard on the side. But just felt like it made more sense to have clarity early in the week from a game-planning, practice standpoint.'
"So that's the plan for this week."
Stefanski reiterated that Beckham, who is in his third season with Cleveland, has not suffered any setbacks and that the decision to make him inactive after he practiced all week wasn't out of the ordinary.
"That happens in the NFL," he said. "You practice guys, you have guys in different spots and sometimes you make a decision close to game time. And it's the classic it is what it is. He's pushing to get there, just didn't feel like he could play the significant number of snaps.
"I just felt like for this week the prudent thing to do was let's let these other guys get all those reps, although they got a bunch last week, let's game-plan accordingly and then we'll update you guys as we get into next week."
With Beckham out, rookie wide receiver Anthony Schwartz stepped in and had a solid debut, catching three passes for 69 yards.
Beckham was off to a good start last season (23 catches, three TDs) before getting hurt against the Bengals. Interestingly, Cleveland's didn't miss a beat without him and quarterback Baker Mayfield led the Browns to their first playoff appearance since the 2002 season.
Payton says some Saints offensive coaches COVID-19 positive
New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that a group of his offensive coaches, along with the team's nutritionist and a player, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Payton didn't identify by name any of those who had tested positive. But he later indicated that those missing from in-person preparations included an offensive line coach, a receivers coach, a running backs coach and two tight ends coaches. Payton said all are vaccinated.
Two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday that six offensive assistants had tested positive. That person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team and NFL at that point had not made a public statement about the matter.
Later Tuesday, Michael Thomas — who already was ineligible to play the first six games while on the club's physically unable to perform list — was placed on New Orleans' COVID-19 reserve list.
The names of most others who tested positive were not expected to be released in the short term because of federal medical privacy laws.
It is unclear how long those who tested positive will remain isolated from the team before they may return to the field or in-person meetings.
"Protocol obviously is enhanced with the team and the staff, and that's part of it, and then those that have tested positive, like everyone else, test daily now," Payton said. "They're going to need two negative tests essentially before they can be back in the building and working. And so we don't know the timing or the timeframe on that."
The NFL's enhanced mitigation protocols mean mandatory masking inside facilities, daily testing, no in-person meetings and grab-and-go meals.
The positive tests occurred after New Orleans' 38-3 victory over Green Bay on Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida, where the game was moved from the Superdome following damage caused to southeast Louisiana by Hurricane Ida.
The Saints have spent the past two weeks practicing in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and are scheduled to continue practicing at TCU this week before traveling to Carolina for their Week 2 game on Sunday. That game remains on track to go ahead as scheduled.
Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says 'no chance' he lands at USC
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. | Urban Meyer rarely, if ever, experienced anything like this at Ohio State or Florida.
Ten penalties, six dropped passes, three turnovers, down 20 at halftime. Confusion on the sideline and in the huddle.
The Jacksonville Jaguars essentially looked unprepared in Meyer's NFL debut, a 37-21 loss at Houston on Sunday. It was such a shoddy performance against another team presumed to be one of the league's worst that critics wondered whether Meyer would stick around long enough to fix the floundering franchise.
And when Southern California fired coach Clay Helton a day later, speculation swirled about Meyer's immediate future in Jacksonville.
Meyer responded Wednesday by saying "there's no chance" he takes the Trojans job. Believe him or not, he insists he's in for the long haul.
"I'm here and committed to try to build an organization," Meyer added.
It's unlikely to be the last time Meyer's name gets linked to a collegiate job opening. After all, the 57-year-old coach has found success at every stop, building winners at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. He won two national championships with the Gators (2006, 2008) and another with the Buckeyes (2014).
He stepped down after the 2018 season and spent two years working as a college football analyst at Fox Sports. Jaguars owner Shad Khan persuaded him to return to the sideline in an effort to deliver a consistent contender in Jacksonville.
So far, little has gone right for Meyer.
He botched the hiring of two coordinators (Chris Doyle, Brian Schneider); filled his staff with longtime NFL types instead of guys who know his wants and ways; invited Tim Tebow to training camp as a tight end; and had No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence split valuable first-team repetitions in training camp with a quarterback no longer on the roster.
He raised eyebrows last week when he mistakenly identified Joe Mixon as Houston's running back and again this week when he couldn't come up with the name of his backup swing tackle, Will Richardson.
At best, Meyer looked like a stretched-thin coach wading into uncharted waters. At worst, he was in too deep.
"I was warned many, many, many, many times it's a journey; it's not a sprint," he said. "We're healthy, attitudes are good, we have good players and we're building something."
Meyer's project looked like a money pit in the opener, between the defense getting gouged repeatedly and the offense struggling to line up properly.
"The main thing (is) we can't have the young guys feeling like they can get used to losing 'cause it's not the environment we're trying to create," cornerback and team captain Shaquill Griffin said. "For captains, we've got to do a little bit more. We've got to bring the guys along. We've got to keep them up. We've got to keep their spirits up and getting them starting to believe in something that's a lot bigger than Game 1."
The Jaguars are counting on a better performance Sunday against Denver, which won its opener at the New York Giants.
"It's just we lost a game," Meyer said, downplaying any "narrative" or "silliness" circulating around him or the team right now.
Meyer said earlier this month he doesn't miss college recruiting and made it clear how different college football is now compared to when he stepped down for health reasons. He pointed to the ever-changing landscape and the addition of rules allowing players to earn money from their name, image and likeness.
Meyer took over a 1-15 team in Jacksonville and chose Lawrence as his building block. His assumption was that the Jaguars, like all NFL teams, have talent and merely needed better coaching. But it's becoming clear, especially after Jacksonville stretched its franchise-record losing streak to 16 games, that Meyer lacks enough playmakers on both sides of the ball to make this a quick turnaround.
"I don't want to ever fall into that trap of saying, 'This is … a four-year plan, a three-year plan,'" Meyer said. "That's not fair to players. This is a one-game plan and then we'll worry about the next game.
"There's some guys that have played a lot of football in that locker room and they deserve our very best. That's what it is. Other than a bruised soul that we all have right now, we're still swinging away. Like I said, you'd probably see a little different look on my face if I had bad guys. That's not the case at all."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.