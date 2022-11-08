APTOPIX Election 2022 US Senate Georgia

Democratic nominee for U.S Senate Sen. Raphael Warnock laughs as he buttons his shirt to hide a microphone cord before speaking to the media at a campaign stop Tuesday on the campus of Morehouse College in Atlanta.

 Associated Press

ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker were locked in a tight race in Georgia on Tuesday night as elections officials continued to count ballots in the state that determined partisan control of the Senate nearly two years ago and could do so again in these midterm elections.

The question is whether either contender can win the contest outright or they head to a Dec. 6 runoff. The state's quirky election law means Tuesday could be just Round 1. Georgia requires a majority to win statewide office, and with incomplete returns showing a close race and a third-party candidate on the ballot, it's possible neither Warnock nor Walker will surpass the 50% threshold.

