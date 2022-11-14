Financial Markets Wall Street

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 10 in New York.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Stocks fell on Wall Street Monday, giving back some of their huge gains made last week on hopes the worst of the nation's inflation may finally have passed.

The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, or 35.68 points, to 3,957.25 after drifting between gains and losses several times through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.6%, or 211.16, to 33,536.70, and the Nasdaq composite fell 1.1%, or 127.11, to 11,196.22.

