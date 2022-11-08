Financial Markets Wall Street

A sign for the New York Stock Exchange is displayed on the floor at the NYSE on July 27 in New York.

 File photo | Associated Press

NEW YORK — Election Day brought another rise for Wall Street, with stocks climbing Tuesday for a third straight day.

The S&P 500 rose 21.31, or 0.6%, to 3,828.11, though it flipped between an even bigger gain and a modest loss to get there. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 333.83 points, or 1%, to 33,160.83, and the Nasdaq composite gained 51.68, or 0.5%, to 10,616.20.

