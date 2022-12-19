Financial Markets Wall Street

A trader stands outside the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 23 New York.

 File photo | Associated Press

Wall Street started off the week with more losses for stocks Monday, as investors brace for higher interest rates from central banks to fight inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, with most of the sectors in the benchmark index closing in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% at the Nasdaq composite lost 1.5%. Small company stocks also fell, pulling the Russell 2000 1.3% lower.

